'We march for those who cannot march for themselves,' Mahira Khan reminds Aurat March supporters

Mahira Khan on Wednesday while voicing her support for Aurat March — set to take place on March 8 — urged participants to speak for the causes women are fighting for instead of holding placards "that are just there to instigate".



"We don't march for ourselves. We march for those who cannot march for themselves," she reminded supporters in a note on Twitter.



The Raees actress wrote: "As a privileged woman I march for those who are not in my position, who don't have the basic rights that I have enjoyed since I was born."

"Can we then please be careful with the slogans and words we put out? Can we hold placards of the causes we are fighting for, the issues we want resolved, the basic rights and needs of those who suffer because they are either unaware of their rights or they are not given to them.



"Can we hold banners of laws we would like to be put into place and those that have harmed women over the years? Don't we want as many people as possible to understand why we march?" she asked.



Deferring to the experience of the organisers, however, the actress said she was merely writing "out of pure observation" and the organisers who have been working to champion the cause of women's rights "have a better idea".



The march, as in past years, has been the subject of much controversy this year as well.



Television shows, social media influencers, and rights activists all seem to have opinions on the event.

Late on Tuesday, writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who was both ridiculed and praised for the hit television series Meray Paas Tum Ho, appeared on a television show alongside activist Marvi Sirmed to share his thoughts on Aurat March 2020.

However, tempers flared soon after the two got into an argument about one of the slogans (mera jism, meri marzi — my body, my choice) which is championed by those who are organising the event.

According to Qamar, the slogan in question was "vile and filthy" and he felt "hurt" that the Lahore High Court had thrown out a petition seeking to ban it.

LHC dismisses petition

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday had wrapped up a petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique against Aurat March 2020 and issued orders for strict security to be provided to the participants and organisers.

During the hearing, LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh also directed the district administration to make a decision on Aurat March organisers' application to hold the event and advised the rally leaders to respect the constitutional and legal limits.

Relevant officials should meet the organisers and assist them, Justice Sheikh noted, adding that strict security should be arranged at the entry and exit points.