Yousuf alleges Misbah led mutiny against Younis in 2009

Former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has accused current Pakistan head coach and his former teammate Misbah-ul-Haq for staging the infamous mutiny in 2009 against then national captain Younis Khan.

Back then, more than 10 players of the team had gathered, locked themselves in a room and plotted against Younis, who was allegedly too strict with the players.

They had also sworn on the Holy Quran to not leak the names of the rebels, only to see the news leaked to the media minutes after their meeting had ended.

While several players have admitted over the years that they were part of the rebellion, the identity of the ringleader had remained unknown, until now.

Yousuf, in a recent TV show, revealed that Misbah was the one who led the mutiny as he was upset over Younis reprimanding him for his slow batting during the 2009 World T20.

It is pertinent to mention here that Yousuf has lashed out at Misbah multiple times over the years and was extremely critical when Misbah was named the head coach of the national team last year.