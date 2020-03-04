Queen Elizabeth 'very sad' Archie wont attend the Commonwealth Service

Queen Elizabeth was very vocal with her request towards Prince Harry last month. The Queen reportedly asked her grandson to return to England with his son and wife, in order to attend the Commonwealth Service.

This trip to England will also mark Prince Harry and Meghan’s “final round of official engagements before returning to their new base in Canada.”

With Prince Harry already in the UK, and making headlines with public appearances, Meghan is still back in Vancouver. However, the Sunday Times has recently announced that Meghan allegedly might not take her son Archie alongside her when she makes her way back to England.

This change of plans has been “disappointing” for the Queen. She was reportedly “very sad” to hear that she won’t be able to spend time with her great-grandson.

The source was quoted as saying, “she will be very sad to have barely seen Archie and that he will miss out on growing up with his cousins and wider family.”