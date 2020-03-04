PSL 2020: Hania Aamir says Peshawar Zalmi will come back stronger

Pakistani actor-singer Hania Aamir has said that her team Peshawar Zalmi will come back stronger after they were defeated by Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 match.



The Titli actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo from the Rawalpindi stadium, where on Monday, Kings defeated Zalmi by six wickets in the 15th match of the tournament.

Hania wrote, “We will come back stronger!”

Sharing another photo wherein the actress could be seen reading some text, wrote, “Bhai bohat mushkil hai cricket (Cricket is a very tough game) #comingsoon #humzalmi."



Hania is supporting Peshawar Zalmi and her best friend Asim Azhar is a die-hard supporter of Karachi Kings.



The duo often indulges in social media banter supporting their respective teams.

Peshawar Zalmi will take on Quetta Gladiators on March 5, 2020 at Rawalpindi Stadium in the 18th game of the tournament.