Wed Mar 04, 2020
March 4, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Alia, Anushka feature in 'Kudi Nu Nachne De' song

Wed, Mar 04, 2020

Katrina Kaif, Alia, Anushka feature in Kudi Nu Nachne De song

Bollywood beauties Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and others feature in the new song of Bollywood’s upcoming film Angrezi Medium.

The new song Kudi Nu Nachne De was released online on Wednesday.

The actors have joined hands for a special track for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and the song celebrates women.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani.

Katrina, Alia, Janhvi and others shared the video on their respective Instagram handles.

Angrezi Medium will be released on March 12, 2020.

