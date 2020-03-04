The Queen says Prince Harry 'will always be welcomed back' to the Palace

It appears as though the Palace has come out with news which deviates from the past drama which was surrounding the royal family back in 2019. This variation is also considered a welcomed breath of fresh air for royal fans.

Apparently, it has been reported that Prince Harry and the Queen sat down for a four-hour-long heart to heart during his recent visit to England. She revealed to her grandson that she will always be ready to welcome him back with open arms if he so chooses to return back home after life in Canada.

According to reports by the Daily Sun’s Dan Wootton, the Queen concluded her chat with her grandson by stating, “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back.” A source commented on the chat by stating, “hopefully, it cleared the air.”

“The queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece,” the source went onto say. “When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit, it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned.”

“Sunday was the first time the queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.”

The Queen does not seem happy at this news however, she is still “very upset about him and Meghan leaving and she would love to see more of Archie, as would Prince Charles and the rest of the family. But she accepts at the moment that his mind is made up and he intends to live in North America.”

The source concluded by revealing that she “wanted to make it clear that the arrangement can only work if they do not exploit their royal status and try to ‘cash in’—that’s why she wouldn’t let them use the word ‘royal’ for their foundation. The queen is protecting the institution and she is also aware of the cost of security."

"That is something that still needs to be resolved. But Harry is also a much-loved grandson who she has always doted on. She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms.”