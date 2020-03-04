Kareena Kapoor reveals Saif Ali Khan's thoughts on acting

Kareena Kapoor recently opened up regarding one of the most coveted topics in all of Bollywood.

With stars grappling onto the career ladder with all their might in recent years, Kareena feels comfortable where she currently stands, however, it would be wrong to assume the actor feels comfortable enough to remain stagnant.

Kareena Kapoor credits this reinvention and transformation to her husband and his wisdom. According to a report by IANS, Kareena and Saif have had numerous conversations regarding “letting go” and “being a great actor” over the years.

Kareena believes that acting is an extension of constant reinvention and change, and thus should be thought through every step of the way.

Kareena revealed, “We talk about work but there are times when he tells me about letting it go. He often tells me that the tag of being super successful won’t last but being a great actor will.”

She also went on to say, “apart from that, travelling, reading books and meeting people who are not so insular with the industry has helped as it’s just refreshing.”