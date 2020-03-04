Kareena Kapoor opens up on her thoughts on the Bollywood rat race

Kareena Kapoor is one of Bollywood's most regal stars. Apart from her captivating good looks and charming personality, the star is well-known for her calm and candid demeanor on camera.

Recently, she sat down for an interview where she spoke at length about her process of choosing scripts, as well as her secret on staying relevant for over two decades.

Kareena Kapoor Khan admitted that she is not the kind of star who runs after the rat race when it comes to work. She believes in staying true to her values and on only working on projects which her fans would like to see her in.

According to a report by IANS, the star was quoted saying, “I pick up scripts where my fans would be entertained, and the kind of movies that they would like to see me in.”

Referencing one of her two latest endeavors, Good Newws and Angrezi Medium, Kareena went onto explain what led her to choose these two roles. She revealed, “Like I did Good Newwz (2019) because it told a story of a woman who wants to have a child in a particular situation, or Angrezi Medium where I play a cop.”

“It’s not a big role, but it’s still a part of a relevant film and an attempt to play a character that I’ve not done before. I believe, as an actor, it has a lot to do with reinvention of the mind other than the physicality," she added.

Kareena concluded by saying, " “As a person, I am very comfortable in my space. I have always been content with the choices I made in my career as well as my personal life. I don’t need to work constantly to feel like a star."

"I am happy not to promote a film and just chill out and be with my son or watch a nice show or read a good book. I can’t work on a loop. I would like to a film when I can give my 100%."