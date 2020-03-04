Trump says had a 'very good talk' with Taliban leader

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he had a "very good talk" with the Taliban leader, moments after the group confirmed the call.



"Actually (I) had a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban," Trump told reporters at the White House.



However, Trump didn't refer by name to Baradar.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said late Tuesday night US President Donald Trump had a phone call with the group.



"The President of the United States... held a phone call with the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate, the respected Mullah Baradar Akhund," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

The call came a day after the Taliban ended a partial truce and threw into doubt peace talks between them and Kabul that are due to begin on March 10.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on Saturday in Doha, foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul.

'Everyone's benefit'

Separately, the Taliban’s Doha office spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, had also tweeted about the phone call.

According to Shaheen, the Taliban’s Doha office spokesperson, Baradar told Trump that for a positive future relationship, the US should not let anyone else keep it involved in the years-long Afghan war. “An arbitrary government is the undisputed right of Afghans,” he said.

Shaheen further claimed that Trump said it was “glad to talk to you” and that the US troops’ withdrawal “is for everyone's benefit”.