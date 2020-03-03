Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis think they are 'goofy parents'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis might be at their best in acting when on the sets, but the duo recently admitted that their parenting sometimes gets ‘silly’ at home.

In an exclusive interview with Brit Morin’s new iHeartRadio podcast, both Ashton and Mila confessed that they sometimes get into characters while reading to their kids.

Although, their kids don’t like it.

Ashton, sharing about their adorable parenting tricks, said: "Do you know what's really funny is I sometimes try to read our daughter's books in the characters' voices, and she's like, ‘Dad, can you just use your real voice?'", adding "I'll do Peppa pig with an English accent. And then daddy pig, the whole thing. And she's like, ‘Dad, just do your regular voice.'"

Mila also then added, "I think we're silly at home. We're very goofy parents when it comes to our children, but that don't have skill. I think that's just being idiots. I think we're very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home, but maybe that comes from the idea of being comfortable in your own body, and in your own skin, and in your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself."

The couple tied the knot back on July 4, 2014.