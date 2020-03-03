Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off Irish tour

DUBLIN: Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton began a tour of Ireland on Tuesday, in the latest high-profile trip by senior British royals since Queen Elizabeth II´s landmark state visit in 2011.



The couple´s three-day trip comes just weeks after a general election which saw a surge in support for nationalists Sinn Fein, whose flagship policy is Irish reunification.

William´s grandmother the queen is head of state in Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein was the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), which fought against British rule in the province for decades.

The visit also comes in the wake of Britain´s departure from the European Union on January 31, with the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish republic a major issue in the process.

William and Kate met Irish President Michael D. Higgins at his official residence after landing in Dublin.

The royal couple rang the Peace Bell, housed in the gardens of the residence, which was unveiled in 2008 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The accord ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland known as "The Troubles".

They also visited the city´s Garden of Remembrance, which commemorates those who died fighting for Irish independence -- mostly at the hands of the British.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left a message on a wreath which read: "May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together."

William and Kate then met interim Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who resigned following a stinging election defeat last month that saw his Fine Gael party slump to third place.