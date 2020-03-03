close
Tue Mar 03, 2020
March 3, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in THESE pictures

Tue, Mar 03, 2020

Katrina Kaif has amassed over 30 millions followers on Instagram within a couple of years after she joined the Facebook-owned app.

Her followers continued to increase manifold thanks to her popularity and the pictures and videos the actress shares on daily basis .

Katrina on Tuesday left her fans awestruck with her incredibly beautiful pictures.

The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram to share three pictures in which she is seen wearing a floral outfit.

Kat looked ethereal in the photos that were liked by millions of her fans on the photo and video sharing app.

Check out her photos below:

