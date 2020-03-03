Katrina Kaif looks drop-dead gorgeous in THESE pictures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif has amassed over 30 millions followers on Instagram within a couple of years after she joined the Facebook-owned app.
Her followers continued to increase manifold thanks to her popularity and the pictures and videos the actress shares on daily basis .
Katrina on Tuesday left her fans awestruck with her incredibly beautiful pictures.
The Sooryavanshi actress took to Instagram to share three pictures in which she is seen wearing a floral outfit.
Kat looked ethereal in the photos that were liked by millions of her fans on the photo and video sharing app.
Check out her photos below:
