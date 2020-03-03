Sophie Turner says she hated Jonas Brothers

Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are all set to celebrate their first wedding ceremony, with reports suggesting that the couple is also expecting their first child.

Though the Game of Thrones actor and Joe are always in the news for sharing their strong bond of love, a new report suggests that this wasn’t always the case for Sophie back in the day.

Sophie, who is the cover star for the magazine ELLE for its April 2020 issue, spoke to the same magazine revealing that she wasn’t always an admirer of Joe or the band, and went as far to say that she ‘hated them’.

In her interview with ELLE, she said "My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans,".

The cover star further told the magazine,"There was this band in the UK called Busted. They had a hit called ‘Year 3000.' It was amazing, and we were huge Busted fans. Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We thought it was all the Jonas Brothers' fault. So, we hated them."

Sophie also admitted that keeping in mind her dislike towards Nick and Kevin Jonas, she had assumed that Joe might not make a good impression on her on their first date.

She said “I expected him (Joe) to show up with security and everything," adding "I thought he would be such a [expletive]."