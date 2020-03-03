Coronavirus: Sindh govt wants FIA to take action against fake news on social media

The Sindh government on Tuesday urged everyone to "act responsibly", saying that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should take action against people spreading misinformation about the coronavirus on social media.

Regretting that a lot of fake news had been circulating regarding the novel infection, Chief Minister Sindh's advisor Murtaza Wahab requested the federal government to take action against fake news about coronavirus on social media.

"A lot of fake news has been circulating in the social media about the corona virus, #SindhGovt is requesting Federal Govt to direct FIA Cyber Crime Cell to immediately take action against people who are creating this disinformation. We all need to act responsibly. Thank you," he tweeted.



A few hours earlier, Wahab refuted reports that schools in Sindh will remain closed till April 1, 2020.

"The rumour that schools in Sindh are going to be closed till 1st April is incorrect and false. I would request media to be careful circulating this news," he had tweeted.

Sindh government releases Rs100mn in emergency funds

The Sindh government has been scrambling to cope with the novel coronavirus ever since two cases were reported from Karachi. Both patients diagnosed with the virus had reportedly returned to the city from Iran where the pandemic has claimed 77 lives so far.

Prevention measures against the coronavirus epidemic came up today in a meeting chaired by the chief minister. CM Murad was informed that so far 2,301 people, who recently returned from Iran, have been traced.

The cabinet was told that nine isolation wards with 118 beds capacity have been established as a precautionary measure to treat coronavirus patients.

The provincial government has directed all schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres to remain closed till March 13 in its bid to contain the virus. The Sindh government has formed a taskforce t deal with the virus which has so far not claimed any lives in Pakistan.