Hugh Jackman says 'Wolverine' was 'The role of a lifetime'

Hugh Jackman on Tuesday said Wolverine was "the role of a lifetime as "Logan", his last movie in Xmen franchise, marked three years since its release.



Taking to Instagram the actor shared seven pictures of his character from"Logan" with a caption filled with gratitude.

"3 years ago ... on this day. LOGAN was released. #thankyou for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and, the role of a lifetime! #xmen #wolverine #logan," Hugh Jackman wrote.

The Australian actor returned as Wolverine in “Logan”, playing the clawed mutant one last time after 17 years in the popular “X-Men” franchise.



The film was the third stand alone “Wolverine” movie in the comic superhero franchise, which has had various sequels and new casts since Jackman first played Wolverine/Logan in “X-Men”, alongside Patrick Stewart’s wheelchair-bound Professor Xavier.