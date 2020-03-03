Sindh govt releases Rs100m emergency funds to fight coronavirus

The Sindh government released on Tuesday an emergency relief fund of one hundred million rupees in light of the ongoing coronavirus scare.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the session of the provincial cabinet today, where the prevention measures against the coronavirus epidemic were discussed, which has penetrated 76 countries with more than 3,100 deaths and more than 80,000 infections reported so far.

The provincial cabinet was informed that so far 2,301 people, who recently returned from Iran, have been traced.

The cabinet was told that nine isolation wards with 118 beds capacity have been established as a precautionary measure to treat coronavirus patients.

As part of the measures against the epidemic, the provincial government said that 5,000 testing kits have also been imported.

The Sindh government has also decided to shut public libraries until March 13.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that those travelling to and from China and Iran will be tested and held in isolation at homes.



He said that after March 13, schools will be reopened in the province as it is necessary to send children to school.

The officials said that awareness is also being created among masses regarding the prevention of a coronavirus epidemic.

On Tuesday, Pakistan confirmed its fifth case of coronavirus amid strict safety measures to contain its spread in the country.



“We have now a fifth confirmed case of Covid-19 in the federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza said.

So far, two cases of novel coronavirus have been reported from Karachi, two from federal areas and one from Islamabad.

All of the patients had traveled to Iran where at least 66 people have died from the virus.