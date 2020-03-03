Harry Styles reveals he wants to get married someday amid dating rumours with Adele

Harry Styles and Adele are rumoured to be dating each other after they were spotted vacationing together during the start of this year.



The duo had gone for a private getaway in Anguilla, in the Caribbean and sent tongues wagging about their plausible relationship.

While both Adele and Harry had kept mum on the matter, it is time one of them finally addressed the rumours.

Harry got candid during Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show and spilled the beans on his relationship status with Adele.

"I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out," he said.

Harry added, "Either they're dating or they're recording together." While he is hinting that they were just holidaying, he hasn't said a hard no to the collaboration.

The former One Directioner also spoke about dating and being married one day.

"It's always kind of a balance thing, because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal. I think a big part of it is like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff,” he said.

About marriage, Harry shared, “I'd like to be. It's definitely what I would like to do."