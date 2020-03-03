Harry Styles has THIS to say about Zayn Malik quitting ‘One Direction’

Harry Styles has opened up about his views on Zayn Malik’s departure from boyband One Direction that came in 2015.



During a candid interview recently on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, Harry cleared the air about Zayn’s decision, saying he is no one to condemn it.

The 26-year-old said that he cannot condemn the Pillow Talk singer’s decision because he wouldn’t have wanted Zayn to stay in the band knowing that he did not want to be there.

Harry also opened up about former ladylove Taylor Swift’s songs that made his references after they split.

Taylor wrote songs about him, including Trouble, Out of the Woods and Style. Harry said it is always flattering when other artists write songs about him.

He added that he thinks Taylor is a great songwriter and the songs she wrote about him are really good.



Harry also said that he wants to get married someday.