Hrithik Roshan shows up in a towel, credits Ranveer Singh for inspiration

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan revealed to be inspired by Ranveer Singh for wearing a towel out in public.



The Krrish actor took to Instagram and shared a picture wherein he was spotted wearing a red t-shirt and a white towel wrapped around his waist in a South Indian lungi style at a park in Dubai.

Hrithik was walking bare foot on the grass with a black sling bag. The actor revealed it was Ranveer who inspired him for the eerie outfit.

The actor dedicated a caption to Bollywood’s fashion icon Ranveer. “Pic courtesy: Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess @ranveersingh,” he wrote.

The actor not only grabbed the attention of viewers over his interesting outfit but the fans and industry colleagues also noticed Hrithik's bandaged foot. Praising the caption, his Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur asked, “What happened to your foot?”



Prior to that, Ranveer Singh was also praised for his fashion style by his wife Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Hrithik gave two consecutive hits last year; Super 30 and War and is now looking forward to make another hit. He has been signed by US-based agency, Gersh.

The agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.