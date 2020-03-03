Ajay Devgn has THIS reaction to Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' trailer

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh are all set to make a special appearance in Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.



On Monday, Ajay attended the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi in Mumbai and lavished praises on the film.

“I loved the trailer. Fab trailer. This is the first time I am watching it. I never thought it would turn into this huge franchise," the Singham actor said.

The actor further told that he enjoys a deep bond of friendship with the Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar.

Ajay actor also shared a message for his fan clubs who fight with each other and urged them to come and watch the movie together.

“Akshay and I are here together so we both want to tell fan clubs that please don’t fight among yourselves. We see that our fans fight with each other. So, we want to say that we both have always supported each other and we have made this film with a lot of love. So, you all also please go and watch this film with each other," he said.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24. The film released its trailer on Monday.