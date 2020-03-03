Naseem Shah expresses aspiration to be an all-format cricketer

Pakistan cricket team’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah has expressed desire to impress cricket fans through his performance in all three formats of cricket — ODIs, T20s, and Tests.

Naseem, in an interview with Geo News, said he has represented Pakistan in four Test matches, adding that he looks forward to proving his mettle in T20 and ODI format as well.

The young bowler, who plays for Quetta Gladiators, did not feature in the first two PSL matches as he had sustained an injury during the Test matches against Bangladesh.

Now, fully fit, the star has put his bowling prowess on display.

The 17-year-old bowler said that he thoroughly enjoys the T20 format, expressing gratitude that he has been given the chance to perform at the home ground in front of the Pakistani crowd.

Naseem said that his primary focus now is to maintain his fitness as that is the only way he can continue to play for Pakistan.