Janhvi Kapoor talks about nepotism and her struggles in the industry

Janhvi Kapoor started her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar’s Dhadak.

Ever since her staggering debut, Janhvi has always been marred in controversies s she faces criticism about nepotism.

Recently, the starlet opened up about her views regarding the pressures she faces, “The only thing I can do is value it and make the most of it. It is wrong and messed up if I take advantage of it, am complacent and think it is my birthright to be here. I know it is not. I know I need to earn people’s love. I know I need to work ten times harder because there is a stigma attached to how I’ve gotten this opportunity.”

She further added, “I cannot let that bog myself down I know there are so many people out there, who would kill of the opportunity I have got.”

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, will hit the screens on March 13.

She will next be seen in Roohi Afza along with Rajkummar Rao.

She has started filming for Dostana 2 with co actor Kartik Aaryan also Karan Johar’s Takht.