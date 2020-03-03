Shah Rukh Khan looks super cool in throwback photo with Karan Johar

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan looked super cool while shaking a leg with filmmaker Karan Johar at the sangeet of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor in the throwback photo.



The adorable photo was shared by director Karan Johar on Instagram with the caption, “Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet!”.

He further wrote, “The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday.”

The 1998 snap has taken the internet by storm and garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Sanajy Kapoor, while showering love on the photo, mentioned the exact date of the event. He wrote, “Hahaha 7th Dec 1998” with a heart emoji.

Maheep also dropped a hilarious comment on the photo.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the next project of Khan.