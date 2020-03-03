Miley Cyrus's boyfriend Cody Simpson set to release ‘Prince Neptune' on April 2020

Miley Cyrus’s boyfriend Cody Simpson, who holds the qualities of being an artist, is all set to drop “Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose” on April 2020.

Simpson, apart from singing and modeling, is also a writer who penned 'Prince Neptune'. The book presents poems and prose about life, fame, love, environmentalism and escapism.

Just recently, Cyrus’ boyfriend shared a clip on twitter with the caption: Who is Prince Neptune?



In his previous tweet, Simpson described 'Prince Neptune' as his notebook: "This is like my notebook. It started when I was 18 living down in Venice Beach recording my poems, visions, thoughts and at 23 it’s filled. Now it’s bound, published, and ready for you to get your hands on April 7."