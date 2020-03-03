James Lipton, 'Inside the Actors Studio' host, dies at 93

James Lipton, well-known media personality and host of "Inside the Actors Studio," died Monday at his home at the age of 93.

Lipton died on Monday morning amid his battle with bladder cancer, local media, citing his wife Kedakai Turner Lipton, reported.



He was best known for his passion. His interviews with high-profile stars "Inside the Actors Studio" for more than 20 years made him a well-known pop-culture figure. Lipton empowered people to be the best version of themselves.

Lipton served as host for 22 seasons and interviewed scores of world-renowned actors and directors as part of the Actors Studio Drama School.



Notable guests on the show range from Paul Newman to Meryl Streep and Steven Spielberg to Stephen Sondheim.

The TV show was nominated for 20 Emmys during Lipton's run. The Actors Studio was originally founded by director Elia Kazan as a workshop for artists.

Born in Detroit, Lipton eventually moved to New York to pursue a career as a performer, appearing in plays and soap operas. He joined the cast of the soap "The Guiding Light" in 1952, and later became a writer on the series.

Will Ferrell introduced Lipton to a different audience by impersonating him on "Saturday Night Live," and the popularity of "Inside the Actors Studio" led to cameos in other series, including "Arrested Development" and the animated "Family Guy."



Lipton went on to write for other soaps -- serving as head writer for some, including "Another World" -- and wrote and produced for Broadway. In the late 1970s, he began producing TV specials, including several that featured comedy legend Bob Hope.