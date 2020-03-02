Indian PM Modi considers 'giving up' social media

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was thinking to shut down his social media accounts.
In a tweet, the Indian PM said he thought over the weekend that he may be "giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube".
"Will keep you all posted," he wrote, however.
What prompted this dilemma that may lead the Indian PM to wipe off his social media presence remains to be seen.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was thinking to shut down his social media accounts.
In a tweet, the Indian PM said he thought over the weekend that he may be "giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube".
"Will keep you all posted," he wrote, however.
What prompted this dilemma that may lead the Indian PM to wipe off his social media presence remains to be seen.