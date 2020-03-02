Indian PM Modi considers 'giving up' social media

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was thinking to shut down his social media accounts.

In a tweet, the Indian PM said he thought over the weekend that he may be "giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube".



"Will keep you all posted," he wrote, however.

What prompted this dilemma that may lead the Indian PM to wipe off his social media presence remains to be seen.