Mon Mar 02, 2020
World

Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Indian PM Modi considers 'giving up' social media

World

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020
Photo: AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday  said he was thinking to shut down his social media accounts.  

In a tweet, the Indian PM said he thought over the weekend that he may be "giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube".

"Will keep you all posted," he wrote, however.

What prompted this dilemma that may lead the Indian PM to wipe off his social media presence remains to be seen.

