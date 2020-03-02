close
Mon Mar 02, 2020
Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Yasir Hussain's latest gesture of love for Iqra Aziz wins the internet

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

Yasir Hussain and  his ladylove Iqra Aziz are arguably the most sought after celebrity couple in Pakistan. 

They have been setting major relationship goals ever since they started dating.

The couple is followed by millions of people on their Instagram accounts where they often treat fans with their adorable pictures and videos.

Yasir recently did something exceptional to express his wife.

According to reporter Maliha Rehman, Yasir recently got Iqra's name tattooed on his right arm, setting a new trend in the local acting fraternity.




