KP lawmakers bang hammers on desks, continue protest against speaker

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmakers, continuing their protest against the speaker, in a surprising move brought hammers to the assembly on Monday.

The MPAs banged hammers on their desks, registering their protest against KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani's behaviour. Ghani, on the other hand, summoned security guards, as well as police personnel, and directed them to seize the lawmakers' tools.



However, when the MPAs refused to hand over their hammers and whistles, the speaker adjourned the session.

Standing on seats

Opposition lawmakers on February 25 had taken to standing on their seats in the KP Assembly. as their protest against Ghani's "partial and indifferent attitude" entered its fifth day.

They had stood up on their seats in the assembly, chanted slogans, and banged their hands on desks as PPP's Nighat Orakzai had whistled to record her protest, despite Ghani asking her not to do so. Amid the chaos and tension, security staff rushed to surround the speaker's dais.

In spite of the ongoing tensions, the assembly had managed to approve some of the proposed bills while opposition MPAs continued slamming their desks.