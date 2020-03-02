Twelve test negative for coronavirus in Karachi: Sindh health department

KARACHI: Twelve people who were suspected of contracting the novel coronavirus tested negative for the infection on Monday, according to the Sindh health department.

The health department official said no further cases of the coronavirus had emerged. He said that only four cases of the pandemic had surfaced in Pakistan and all were being treated, reported Geo News.

He disclosed that out of the two Karachi patients, one's family had been cleared of the virus while the other's family was being kept under observation.

The Sindh government on Sunday sprung into action to contain the virus, directing all public and private schools, colleges, universities, coaching centres and other educational institutions to remain closed till March 13.

Action was taken against educational institutions that refused the government's order. Teams raided schools located in Karachi’s Landhi, Lyari, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and other areas of the city. The officials have also requested the chairman board of secondary education to initiate action against the institutions.

The Sindh government has formed a taskforce to deal with the coronavirus after the number of cases reported in Pakistan jumped to four. Two of the cases were reported from Karachi.