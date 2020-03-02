Government to help people earning less than Rs25,000 in buying food rations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to assist people who earn less than Rs25,000 a month in buying food rations, Geo News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken by the cabinet during a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The prime minister was briefed about the performances of various departments during the meeting.

He directed the government to allocate an amount exclusively for helping people buy food rations in the next budget.

The proposal was scant on details as to how the government will assist people in buying food rations. During the meeting, the prime minister reportedly said that the incumbent government will support those who were struggling to make ends meet.

He said that the setting up of Panah Gahs and soup kitchens was evidence of the government's resolve to help the poor and destitute. PM Imran appreciated the private sector and individuals who had partnered with the government to provide relief to the poor.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister praised the cabinet's decisions, crediting them with reducing inflation in February as compared to January.

"Good to see Cabinet decisions to reduce inflation, incl subsidy on products through Utility Stores, starting to bear fruit. Inflation rate for Feb shows decline by more than 2% versus Jan. We will continue pursuing measures to bring down inflation & reduce burden on citizens," he tweeted.

The government has been under fire from critics and even some members of the PTI as well for failing to control the sugar and wheat crisis.

Inflation in Pakistan during January 2020 was the highest recorded since December 2010, according to a research by the United Kingdom-based financial forecasting and advisory group Economist Intelligence Unit.

The research further indicated that the rise in the prices of everyday items during the first month of 2020 was higher than expected, and led to a rise in inflation across Pakistan, breaking a decade-old record in the process.

Prices of sugar and wheat skyrocketed in January after supply problems came to the fore. A report sent to the prime minister had revealed that senior politicians and officials had created the artificial crisis.

PM Imran has, on numerous occasions, promised that those involved in the wheat and sugar crisis will be strictly punished.