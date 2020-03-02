Will not accept a Naya Pakistan devoid of freedom of speech: Bilawal

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday highlighted sacrifices of media workers, saying that the PPP will not accept a Naya Pakistan devoid of freedom of expression.



"Nowadays, attacks are being made against not only democracy but freedom of the press as well," he said. "We will not accept a Naya Pakistan where there is no freedom of expression."

He criticised the government for blocking media houses' dues. The PPP chairman said that the government was using censorship as a tool to stifle criticism on media workers, producers, media houses, cameramen and those who posted on Twitter and other social media websites.

"Every person should have the freedom to speak or write whatever he wants," he said, adding that the PPP will try to ensure that the press clubs, civil society and political forces join hands to amplify their voice.

Referring to media workers as "labourers of the pen", Bilawal said that they had not accepted the dictatorship of former army chief Ayub Khan. He said that the press club and journalists stood up to Gen Zia-ul-Haq's injustices.

Lie all you want but don't think public is ill-informed: Murad to Bilawal

Reacting to Bilawal's press conference and subsequent criticism, Murad lashed out at the PPP chairman, calling him an "accidental chairman".

"Accidental chairman, lie all you want but don't think the masses are ill-informed," he said.

Referring to journalist Aziz Memon's murder, the federal minister said that Bilawal's family murders people who expose the PPP's corruption in Sindh.

"Chairman [Bilawal] will be able to look at the facts when he gets free from the Abu Bachao Movement," he said.