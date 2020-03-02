Member of council advising Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dies of coronavirus

A member of an advisory council to Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, died from the coronavirus on Monday, according to the government.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi became the first government official to die from the COVD-19.

The Islamic Republic has reported 66 deaths and 1,501 confirmed cases across the country.

The country has the highest death toll in the world after China — the epicenter of the virus.



According to the state's radio, Mirmohammadi died at 71, in a north Tehran hospital of the virus.

Expediency Council advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and settles disputes between the top cleric and the parliament.

Mirmohammadi's death comes as other top officials have contracted the virus in Iran.

— Additional input from AP