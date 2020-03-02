Indian railway removes picture of Pakistani train from app

Railway police in India's Gujarat removed the picture of a Pakistani train from a recently launched app — for passenger safety — after social media pointed out that it featured a Pakistani train in it, NDTV reported Monday.

According to the Indian media outlet, officials removed the photograph after Indian social media users pointed out that the green-coloured railway engine, which appeared on the ''Surakshit Safar’s'' dashboard, was of a Pakistani train.



Officials said they have now removed the picture.

"To make the application more attractive, the app developer had put some pictures of trains. In the process, he inadvertently used a photograph of a Pakistani train. Upon learning about it, we have asked the developer to remove it. It was an unintentional error," Deputy Inspector General of Police, CID- Crime and Railways, Gautam Parmar, said on Sunday.

The app was launched by Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja on February 29.

With the help of this app, train passengers can seek the help of Gujrat’s Railway Police in case of any emergency.