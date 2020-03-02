Ranveer Singh feels 'blessed' about working with Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’

Ranveer Singh has articulated his thoughts about collaborating with megastar Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.



The actor took centre-stage at the trailer launch of the movie on Monday and expressed his views about working with such a big name.

While stating that he is excited for Sooryavanshi, Ranveer said, “I am too excited. I don’t know whether I am excited about sharing screen space with my idols or reuniting with Rohit sir. I am as excited as the audience.”

Ranveer is part of the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and has a cameo in Sooryavanshi, along with Ajay Devgn.

When asked how it felt to share screen space with the two actors, Ranveer revealed that it was a huge moment for him. He said, “During Simmba, there was a combined scene of Ajay and me. It was a huge moment for me. When I checked that scene in the monitor, Rohit sir knew I was having a moment. Today, I am starring with Akshay sir, and I feel incredibly blessed.”

Sooryavanshi stars Akshay, Katrina Kaif, Randeep Hooda and Gulshan Grover. The film will see the light of day on March 24.