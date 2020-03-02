Duchess Camilla announces she does not want the title of 'Queen Consort'

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s drama coming to a close, and Prince Andrew stepping down from royal duties, after a scandalous relationship was reported with Jeffrey Epstein. A new curve ball is going the royal family’s way.

Duchess Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles has just revealed that she has no intention of accepting the title of Queen, after her husband Prince Charles is crowned King.

Why Clarence House has decided on not to release this news is unclear, but earlier this week, their royal representatives spoke to Daily Star. They stated, "The intention is for The Duchess to be known as Princess Consort when The Prince accedes to the throne."

Traditionally, the wife of a King is known as a “Queen Consort” however, Camilla made it clear that she never intended to be known as Queen.