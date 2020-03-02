Salman Khan proposes Katrina Kaif for marriage: This is her reply

Salman Khan has always harboured fond feelings for his former ladylove Katrina Kaif and the two have remained by each other’s side even after parting ways years ago.



In a throwback video doing the rounds on the internet, Salman Khan has revealed he went down on one knee to propose Katrina Kaif.

However, she turned the proposal down.

A video from four years ago is going viral, where Salman Khan is seen revealing that he wanted to tie the knot to Katrina, but she had refused.

Salman surprised everyone when he said, “Mai kya karoon… itna bada chance miss kiya Khan hone ka (What can I do, you missed the golden chance to become a Khan)," in the clip.

Check out the video here

Salman and Katrina dated each other for a couple of years. They even starred together in movies like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and various others.



However, their relationship went downhill over some personal issues which saw the two going their separate ways.

Katrina Kaif then dated Ranbir Kapoor, but their relationship also hit rock bottom.

Ranbir Kapoor is now seeing Alia Bhatt, while Katrina remains single. This has also fueled reconciliation rumours between Salman and Katrina as their fans are eager to see them get back as a couple.