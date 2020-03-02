Katrina Kaif sets internet on fire in bright orange ensemble: Check out

Katrina Kaif has once again set the internet on fire after looking dazzling in a bright orange ensemble in a gorgeous set of pictures she uploaded on Monday.



The stunning actress was dressed to perfection for the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Katrina even posted a picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar. The actors were seen in a selfie with director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar.



The selfie also featured Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

“#SooryavanshiTrailer out now (link in bio),” Katrina captioned the picture.

Sooryavanshi is another edition of the cop film franchise by Rohit Shetty. It is all set to release on March 24.

