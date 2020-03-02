Akshay Kumar reveals his take on professional fear

Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood powerhouse when it comes to work. Back in 2019, Akshay shocked fans and experts alike when it was revealed that he worked on 11 films.

During a conversation with the Times of India, Akshay spoke at length about fear and how it impacts his career within the industry, in the most candid of ways.

Akshay began by explaining that fear is a necessary part of the process. It is something which cannot be eradicated. He was quoted as saying, “Being scared is the first step towards doing things right. There’s good fear and bad fear in all of us. Good fear makes you cautious and helps you measure everything before you set out to do it.”

“I have a lot of fear in me, but it’s the good fear, which makes me think things through before I start off. Of course, a wrong decision can take your career downhill,” he explained.

The star explained, “You can’t avert accidents like these completely, but some caution can reduce its impact. Today, as an actor, I don’t want to repeat myself. Even if I revisit a genre, it should be after a considerable gap.”

“Also, the reason I don’t feel insecure and inhibited about anything, is my family. The foundation of this was laid during my childhood.”

“Jab paise kum the, hum tab bhi khush the, aaj paise hain tab bhi utne hi khush hain. Main kya leke aaya tha iss industry mein jisko khone ki chinta karun!” (We were happy even when we were broke. I didn’t even bring anything significant enough to loose when I entered this industry)

Akshay concluded by saying, “There’s nothing that you can be too sure of in your life. You can only be sure of being a professional, doing your job and not hurting people with your words. In simple terms, mind your own business. Remembering your basics and staying connected with your roots is way cooler than forgetting them.”