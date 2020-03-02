Akshay Kumar opens up about his love for 'men in uniform'

Akshay Kumar is considered one of Bollywood's most kindhearted and hardworking actors. He has been fascinated with ‘men in uniform’ ever since he was a little boy. The biggest reason behind that is his father since he used to serve in the army back in the day.

The actor recalls his father ‘proudly' wearing his uniform. According to the Times of India, Akshay was quoted saying, “I have a special kind of love and reverence for uniforms because my father was in the army and I had always seen him wear his uniform, proudly."

During his time shooting Sooryavanshi, Akshay recalls, "In the case of Sooryavanshi, I got a chance to revisit that space of a hardcore commercial action film.”

“It gave me that sense of déjà vu, as I performed the kind of action that I did years ago. There’s no one better than Rohit Shetty for this, " he added.

“And, when he narrated the subject of this film to me, I was more than happy to become a part of his cop universe. It’s a successful, home-grown universe of heroic police officers."