'Laxmmi Bomb': Akshay Kumar to donate 1.5core towards first transgender home

For anyone familiar with Akshay Kumar’s personality and career moves, they would know that he is one Bollywood actor who does not shy away from deviating from the status-quo. The star works tirelessly in order to uplift the society in whatever is possible for him.

From supporting Bharat Ke Veer to even taking on the medical expenses of his Mangal director Jagan Shakti during emergencies, Akshay has always been there for those in need and it seems as though he is well on his way to another social endeavour.

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence took to Facebook to announce one of Akshay Kumar’s newest social endeavors, this Sunday. He unveiled that Akshay Kumar is building the first ever transgender home in Chennai. For this project the star has donated almost 1.5crore.

Check out the post below:

Akshay Kumar found about this initiative initially during Laxmmi Bomb’s shoot.

