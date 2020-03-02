'Sooryavanshi': Rohit Shetty believes 'there's a lot of calculation behind designing a stunt'

Rohit Shetty is one Bollywood action director whose name has become synonymous with the genre. By this point, it has become well known by a large majority that thrillers are his forte.

Even his son, actor and legendary stuntman MB Shetty revealed that he knew early on that action films will be his father’s calling.

According to Hindustan Times, his son was quoted saying, “My father was doing it. My mother and I knew; I will also do it. I started at the age of 16, I am 45 today. Stunts and action have become my identity now. I never thought it would go up to this level. I am happy and proud about it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is ‘Rohit Shetty’ style. That makes me happy and proud.”

He also revealed that the Colors TV reality series, which was shot in Bulgaria, suits his personality completely, “When I do a show like this it looks real as people relate it with me. It works for me as well. I enjoy it and look forward to it. Every year has been great. The action is great. I had explored Bulgaria in Dilwale so I know the team and it became a bit easier to design the stunts this time.”

In regards to stunt safety during filming, the director revealed that it is one of his top most priorities. “There is a lot of calculation that goes into designing a stunt. You need to be calm and calculative, and that comes with experience. It is very important to be prepared both mentally and physically. We train ourselves physically but mental strength is more important.”