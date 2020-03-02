close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
Web Desk
March 2, 2020

Justin Bieber celebrates birthday with his 'bubba', shares sweet photo

Web Desk
Mon, Mar 02, 2020

Justin Bieber turned  26 on 1 March (Sunday) and shared an adorable photo with his wife Hailey Baldwin  to make his day more joyful.

The "Yummi" singer, who has officially entered his late twenties, took to his Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with his wife Hailey Baldwin with a romantic caption to mark his 26th birthday .

The "Intentions" singer, who  never shies to lavish love and praise on her caring wife, shared a sweet photo to his Instagram on his special day to give a shout-out to his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and revealed  she’s his "gift". 

Taking to Instagram,  the Canadian singer  showed off his love for wife  and wrote: "Your my birthday gift bubba".

The romantic post was met with a lot of positive comments from friends and fans, including nice birthday wishes. Stranger Things‘ star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, also wish him .


