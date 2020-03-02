Justin Bieber celebrates birthday with his 'bubba', shares sweet photo

Justin Bieber turned 26 on 1 March (Sunday) and shared an adorable photo with his wife Hailey Baldwin to make his day more joyful.

The "Yummi" singer, who has officially entered his late twenties, took to his Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with his wife Hailey Baldwin with a romantic caption to mark his 26th birthday .



The "Intentions" singer, who never shies to lavish love and praise on her caring wife, shared a sweet photo to his Instagram on his special day to give a shout-out to his wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, and revealed she’s his "gift".

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian singer showed off his love for wife and wrote: "Your my birthday gift bubba".

The romantic post was met with a lot of positive comments from friends and fans, including nice birthday wishes. Stranger Things‘ star Millie Bobby Brown, 16, also wish him .



