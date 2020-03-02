'The Invisible Man' tops box office with $28.8 million

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: "The Invisible Man" this weekend received an overwhelming response as it took $28.9 million to top the box office.
The R-rated film, directed and written by Leigh Whannell ("Saw"), costed around $7 million to make. The movie has already taken in more than $20 million overseas and drawn strong reviews.
Visibly talented Elisabeth Moss stars as the ex-girlfriend of a man (British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seems to return to haunt her after supposedly committing suicide.
Paramount´s adventure comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog" slipped from the top spot to second place with $16 million. Jim Carrey stars as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the video-game-based film.
In third place was 20th Century´s "The Call of the Wild", starring Harrison Ford, at $13.2 million. The story is loosely based on the Jack London classic, set in the wilds of Alaska and Canada´s Klondike region.
Other movies in the top 10 list were:
"My Hero Academia" was at at fourth spot with $5.1 million.
Sony´s "Bad Boys for Life" got fifth place with at $4.3 million
"Birds of Prey" was at sixth position with $4.1 million
"Impractical Jokers: The Movie" was at seventh with $3.5 million
"1917" remained at eighth with $2.7 million
In the ninth, "Brahms: The Boy II" with $2.6 million
In the tenth, "Fantasy Island" with $2.3 million
