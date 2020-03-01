Sindh govt announces closure of public, private educational institutes till March 13

KARACHI: The public and private educational institutes throughout Sindh will remain closed from March 2-13, 2020, the provincial chief minister's spokesperson announced on Sunday.



The spokesperson confirmed that the decision was taken during a meeting presided by CM Murad Ali Shah, in light of four coronavirus cases being confirmed in Pakistan.



The novel coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has killed an estimated 2,700 and affected more than 80,000 around the world.

The second case of coronavirus was reported in Karachi on Saturday, according to the Sindh Health department, which noted that the man had been quarantined and everyone he came in physical contact with had been isolated as well.

A previous notification from the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions from February 27, 2020, to March 2, 2020.



Meanwhile, public and private schools will remain closed till March 15 in Balochistan. The provincial government had announced that the Matriculation Examination under Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education had been postponed and the same will be reorganised at a later date.