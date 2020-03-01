close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
March 1, 2020

Matthew Perry draws parallels between Chandler and Joaquin Phoenix 's Joker

Sun, Mar 01, 2020

Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing in NBC sitcom  Friends    pulled  Joaquin Phoenix's legs  by sharing a viral meme on Instagram.

Perry's Insta post contained a collage of pictures showing his character from Friends and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

The combo, which shows both the characters dancing, was originally shared with a caption that read "cinematic parallels"-- probably because an unnamed fan found some resemblance between Joker and Chandler Bing's dance moves.

Without indulging in any serious debate over similarities between dancing moves of Chandler and Joker, Matthew simply decided to welcome Joaquin Phoenix.

"You’re welcome Joaquin," he captioned the meme that was liked by more than a million people within few hours.  

