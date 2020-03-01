Riteish Deshmukh or Zayn Malik? Actor’s blonde look leaves fans in shock

Indian actor Riteish Deshmukh has gone blonde for a role in his next offering and his fans cannot stop pointing towards his uncanny resemblance with singers like Zayn Malik and DJ Snake.

In his new look, Riteish can be seen having chopped off his dark locks and opting for a crew cut turning his hair platinum blonde.

Sharing his new look, the actor wrote on Instagram, “Andar ka Baaghi (the rebel inside).”

Reacting to the pictures, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, “Wow! Full transformation.”



Meanwhile, Riteish’s fans have likened the actor to DJ Snake and Zayn Malik post his hair transformation.

“DJ Snake,” wrote one, mentioning the popular EDM star. Others drew comparisons to J Balvin, Zayn Malik and even called him ‘Maharashtrian Chris Brown.’

On the work front, Riteish will next be seen in Baaghi 3, playing the older brother of Tiger Shroff in it.



The film will release on Friday, starring Shraddha Kapoor.