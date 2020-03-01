close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
Salman Khan thanks fans in unique style as he hits 30 million followers on Instagram

Salman Khan thanks fans in unique style as he hits 30 million followers on Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan has extended gratitude to the fans after he hit 30 million followers on Instagram.

The Bharat actor, who rules over the hearts of millions, celebrated the 30 million milestone by sharing a boomerang video of himself and thanked the fans in his unique style.

The Dabangg 3 actor wrote in the caption, “Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!”.

Ouii ma 30 million! Thank u all!

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3.

The actor would next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Disha Patani.

The film will hit the screens on Eid 2020.

Also, recently, Salman Khan had announced his next project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali after Radhe.

