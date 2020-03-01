Rangoli Chandel slams Bollywood and announces Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has taken to her personal Twitter account to slam Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday this Sunday.



After she was done, she concluded by not only praising Kareena's kind words but also revealed news of Kangana's directorial debut with Ayodhya.

She began by praising Kareena Kapoor for her comments on Kangana. According to a fan account, Kareena reportedly stated, “Actresses are braver now. Be it Kangana or Vidya, they are all taking different paths and relevant roles. It is such a good time for women in the movies.”

Rangoli began by telling others to, "Appreciate Kareena ji for working with the likes of papa jo (Karan Johar) having good friendships with movie mafias yet she never demonised or ignored Kangana’s contribution to cinema, says what she feels, true blue star, beta alia ananya and all papa jo changu Magnus learn something from her."

Check out the posts below:



