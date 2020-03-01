Little girl's ingenious answer to Akshay Kumar leaves fans gushing

Akshay Kumar tugged at the internet’s heart strings with his adorable conversation with a little girl who just graduated self-defence classes.

Akshay Kumar is one of the staunchest supporters of self-defence classes for women. The star is also often snapped at these kinds of events.

The actor even shared a video from the event on his own personal Twitter account where he could be heard asking a little girl about her reasons for learning self-defence.

In the video posted to Twitter, the little girl told the actor that she wanted to play football however, she couldn’t. As a result of that her mother told her she would be able to play her favourite sport if she learns how to defend herself properly.

She does not use her lessons to start fights, however, she has made it clear to the boys that they should not pick on her since she knows the art of personal defence. Upon hearing her, Akshay ends up in splits, however he appears to be very elated to see the confidence the little girl exudes.

Check out the post below:



