Javed Akhtar considers 'Thappad' an extremely well told and well performed movie

Javed Akhtar became one of the newest supporters of Thappad with its release going viral.

It seems as though Javed Akhtar couldn’t hold his excitement after Thappad released and it was evident on his personal Twitter account. Late Friday night the lyricist referred to the film as a "milestone of Indian cinema."

Taapsee Pannu seemed elated at the shout-out the critically acclaimed lyricist sent out and in her excitement she retweeted the post with one of the sweetest captions ever.

