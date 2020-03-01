close
Sun Mar 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
March 1, 2020

Javed Akhtar considers 'Thappad' an extremely well told and well performed movie

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Mar 01, 2020
Javed Akhtar considers 'Thappad an extremely well told and well performed movie'. Photo: VishAwish and Outlook India

Javed Akhtar became one of the newest supporters of Thappad with its release going viral.

It seems as though Javed Akhtar couldn’t hold his excitement after Thappad released and it was evident on his personal Twitter account. Late Friday night the lyricist referred to the film as a "milestone of Indian cinema."

Check out the post below:

Taapsee Pannu seemed elated at the shout-out the critically acclaimed lyricist sent out and in her excitement she retweeted the post with one of the sweetest captions ever.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood